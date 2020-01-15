Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
1927 - 2020
Josephine Kelly Obituary
Josephine Kelly

Bremen - Josephine Delores Imburgia Kelly, age 92, passed away on January 10, 2020.

Josephine was born on October 10, 1927 in Wellsville, OH. She wed Walter Roscoe Kelly and moved to Fairborn, OH. After moving to CA, she served as secretary to the Bureau Chief of the US Customs Service in Terminal Island, CA for over a decade.

Survivors include three siblings: Joe Imburgia, Vince Imburgia, and Pauline Hager of Lancaster, OH; one son, Joseph Patrick Kelly of Mesa, AZ; nine nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home, 222 S Columbus St, Lancaster, OH 43130. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:00PM to 1:00PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, 4400 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
