Josephine L. Farmer
Circleville -
Josephine L. Farmer, 88, of Circleville passed away on July 11, 2019. She was born on September 24, 1930 in Ashville, Ohio to Avitus and Rebecca (Ryan) Hallarn. Josephine was retired after 25 years of service from Circleville City School System and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her spouse Harold B. Farmer and by sisters Isabelle Fenlon, Donna Anneshensley and Maxine Blackwood. Josephine is survived by her daughters Cynthia (Hal) Conrad, Kimberly (Stephen) Shepard, Jodi (Michael) Kwiatkowski, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Ted Machnik officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to in honor of Josephine's grandson Cody. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 16, 2019