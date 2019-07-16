Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine L. Farmer


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine L. Farmer Obituary
Josephine L. Farmer

Circleville -

Josephine L. Farmer, 88, of Circleville passed away on July 11, 2019. She was born on September 24, 1930 in Ashville, Ohio to Avitus and Rebecca (Ryan) Hallarn. Josephine was retired after 25 years of service from Circleville City School System and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her spouse Harold B. Farmer and by sisters Isabelle Fenlon, Donna Anneshensley and Maxine Blackwood. Josephine is survived by her daughters Cynthia (Hal) Conrad, Kimberly (Stephen) Shepard, Jodi (Michael) Kwiatkowski, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Ted Machnik officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to in honor of Josephine's grandson Cody. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now