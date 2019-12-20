Services
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Brand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua Brand


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joshua Brand Obituary
Joshua Brand

Lancaster - Joshua D. Brand, 35, of Lancaster, went to his heavenly home on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born April 4, 1984 in Virginia Beach, Virginia and was the son of Roy and Jacqueline (Poling) Brand of Lancaster, who survives. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School and attended the Lancaster Vineyard Church. Joshua will always be known as the center of attention at gatherings. He was the one that always made sure everyone had a great time.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Emily, Harper and Dawson Brand; sister, Danuel Brand (Jonathon Hughes) of Tarlton; grandparents, Paul and Stella Peters of Lancaster; two nieces, Cierra and Chelsea Miller; one nephew, Chase Miller and his best friend, Scott Fulk of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Barbara Poling, uncle, Terry Poling and aunt, Carla Davis.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda. Burial will follow in Tarlton Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joshua's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now