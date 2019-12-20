|
Joshua Brand
Lancaster - Joshua D. Brand, 35, of Lancaster, went to his heavenly home on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born April 4, 1984 in Virginia Beach, Virginia and was the son of Roy and Jacqueline (Poling) Brand of Lancaster, who survives. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School and attended the Lancaster Vineyard Church. Joshua will always be known as the center of attention at gatherings. He was the one that always made sure everyone had a great time.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Emily, Harper and Dawson Brand; sister, Danuel Brand (Jonathon Hughes) of Tarlton; grandparents, Paul and Stella Peters of Lancaster; two nieces, Cierra and Chelsea Miller; one nephew, Chase Miller and his best friend, Scott Fulk of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Barbara Poling, uncle, Terry Poling and aunt, Carla Davis.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda. Burial will follow in Tarlton Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
