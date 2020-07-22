Joy Harvey



Lancaster - Joy Elaine Harvey, 76, of Lancaster passed away July 19th, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. Joy was born March 23, 1944 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Russell A. and Dorothy I. (Probasco) Whittier. She was a 1962 graduate of Rushville Union High School. Joy furthered her education at the Ohio State School of Cosmetology, the Insurance School of Florida and the Interior Decorating School of Philadelphia. During her life, Joy was also a proud author of two published books. Joy is survived by her husband, Allen Jay Harvey; sons, Gregory (Christine) Anderson, Michael (Barb Dillon) Anderson and Jon (Angela) Anderson, all of Lancaster; grandchildren, Gregory Russell, Christopher Levi, Gage Thomas, Cody Joseph, Adam Michael, Tiffany AnnMarie, Stephanie Nichole, Jon Russell Jr., Nicholas Edward; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Dorothy R. Whittier; granddaughter, Tara Lynn and and very special Great Aunt and Uncle, Alburtus and Glenna Winegardner. Visitation will be held Thursday July 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.









