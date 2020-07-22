1/1
Joy Harvey
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joy Harvey

Lancaster - Joy Elaine Harvey, 76, of Lancaster passed away July 19th, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. Joy was born March 23, 1944 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Russell A. and Dorothy I. (Probasco) Whittier. She was a 1962 graduate of Rushville Union High School. Joy furthered her education at the Ohio State School of Cosmetology, the Insurance School of Florida and the Interior Decorating School of Philadelphia. During her life, Joy was also a proud author of two published books. Joy is survived by her husband, Allen Jay Harvey; sons, Gregory (Christine) Anderson, Michael (Barb Dillon) Anderson and Jon (Angela) Anderson, all of Lancaster; grandchildren, Gregory Russell, Christopher Levi, Gage Thomas, Cody Joseph, Adam Michael, Tiffany AnnMarie, Stephanie Nichole, Jon Russell Jr., Nicholas Edward; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Dorothy R. Whittier; granddaughter, Tara Lynn and and very special Great Aunt and Uncle, Alburtus and Glenna Winegardner. Visitation will be held Thursday July 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 23, 2020
Al I am so sorry to hear of Joys passing. My prayers are with you and your family.
Paula Powers
Paula Powers
Friend
July 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Carol White
Friend
July 23, 2020
My heart is torn apart upon hearing about Joy’s (mom) passing... She was one of the most beautiful (inside and out) women, I’ve ever had the privilege to meet and be around... I am beyond heartbroken for Greg, dad, Mike, Jon and their families... My love and sincerest condolences go out to all of you at this difficult time... Heaven has gained a beautiful Angel... Soar high and sing sweet mom, keep a watchful eye on us, and rest in peace until we see you again... You know how much I loved you and you will be dearly missed...
Bobbi Woods
Family
July 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Joy has been my friend since grade school. Many fun times. May you Rest In Peace my dear friend.
Bonnie Baker Boystel
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved