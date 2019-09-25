|
Joyce A. Garrett
Lancaster - Joyce A. Garrett, 82, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born in Amanda, Ohio and was the daughter of the late John Allen and Velma (Dupler) Lutz.
She graduated from Lancaster High School with the class of 1955.
Joyce was married to the love of her life, Donald Ralph Garrett, on January 6, 1957 by the late Dr. George Herd.
She retired from Lancaster City Schools with 26 years as part time secretary at Thomas Ewing Junior High School.
She belonged to First United Methodist Church where she taught kindergarten and later the third grade Sunday school classes. She was a member of the Ruth Circle and was treasurer of the General Society of the W.S.C.S. She was presented a Special Membership Pin in April of 1968. Later in life she was a member of the Altar Guild, helped with communion, counted money, was a greeter, and helped with social times between services.
Joyce was also a member of Olivedale Senior Center, the Country Swingers Square Dance Club, The Country Campers Camping Club, and the Satellites Round Dance Club.
She enjoyed eating out with friends, exercise classes at Pearl Yoga and playing bridge. She enjoyed rook, euchre, hand and foot, and Mah Jongg. She also read many books from the library.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald R. Garrett; son, Barry (Susan) Garrett; daughter, Donna (John) Nameth; three grandsons, Andrew (fiancé Brianna) Garrett, Brad Nameth, and Brian Nameth; sister, Lois (Ben) Porter; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will take place Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Lancaster at 10 AM with Rev. Dr. Brian Jones officiating. Family and Friends may visit from 4-7 PM on Thursday at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, The James Cancer Center; or FairHoPe Hospice.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019