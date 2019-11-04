|
Joyce (Shumaker) Arends
Wickenberg, AZ - Joyce Irene (Shumaker) Arends, 66, passed away unexpectedly with her husband Rich Arends in an auto accident on June 19th, 2019 while driving home to Wickenberg, Arizona from a trip to Washington State.
She was born on April 28, 1953, Joyce was the only daughter of the late Raymond and Doris (Keller) Shumaker. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1971 and moved to Southern California where she attended college earning a degree in accounting. In 1989 she married Arnold (Rich) Rends and lived in Ventura, California until Rich's retirement, when they moved to Wickenberg, Arizona.
Joyce is survived by her son, Christopher Taviera, three brothers, Ronald Shumaker, Scott (Linda) Shumaker, and Wayne (Lisa) Shumaker. Grandchildren Rachel, Curtis, and Caiden Taviera, sister-in-law Irene (Tim) Nichelson and brother-in-law Carl (Sheryl) Arends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held for both Joyce and Rich from 2:00PM to 5:00PM on Saturday, November, 9th, 2019 at the in Wickenberg, Arizona. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held for family at a later date.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019