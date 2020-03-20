|
|
Joyce Arlene Kaffenberger Nixon Shaw
Bremen - Joyce Arlene Kaffenberger Nixon Shaw, 94, of Bremen, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born January 30, 1926 in Glenford, Ohio the daughter of Charles Karl and Pearl Emmett (Campbell) Kaffenberger.
Joyce was a 1944 graduate of Glenford High School. She was a member of Bremen-Bethel Presbyterian Church, Eastern Star and the Bremen Historical Society.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 29 years, Dale G. Shaw, whom she married June 29, 1990; son, Craig A. Nixon; grandchildren, Jeremy (Emily) Nixon, Wendy (Lester) Lytle, Andrew (Tiffany) Nixon and Kelsey (Matt) Sigmon; great-grandchildren, Riley, Audrey and Natalie Nixon, Britany Frasure, Jaxon and Aidyn Lytle, Mallory Robison, Makenzie, Maddox and Myles Nixon, Addison and Nolan Sigmon; great-granddaughter, Quinlee Frasure; Dale's son, Jeff (Cheri) Shaw and their son, Mike. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lloyd Nixon; son, Scott Nixon; 4 brothers and 1 sister.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in Joyce's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020