Joyce Faye Boorse
Joyce Faye Boorse, 74, passed away August 30, 2020. Joyce was born on November 10, 1945 in Dixie, OH to the late Edward and Grace (Perrigo) Starner. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Roger and Gary Starner.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Donald Boorse; son, Shawn (Gloria) Boorse; granddaughter, Chelsea; brother, Stanley (Sharon) Starner; sister, Connie (Don) Kelley; sister-in-laws, Sue Huffines and Martha Starner.
Her family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 where her funeral service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:30am with Pastor Bill Lavely officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates.
