The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Joyce Ilene Sears' residence
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenmont Union Cemetery
Freeport, OH
Joyce Ilene Sears


1941 - 2019
Joyce Ilene Sears Obituary
Joyce Ilene Sears

- - Joyce Ilene Sears, born November 10, 1941 in Guernsey County, passed away at Mount Carmel East Hospital on September 7, 2019. She is survived by her four children - Tamara Clevenger, Christopher (Kittie) Clay, Tracey (Carmen) Clay and Jennifer (Jim Upp) Snyder as well as five grandchildren - Christina Clay, Elizabeth Upp, Levi Upp, Todd Clay and Dylan Upp and two great grandchildren - Ava and Ryan Tippett. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Thelma Sears and her sisters and brothers - Delores Fleming, Nancy McClintock, Charles Sears and Steven Sears. A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 3 PM at her residence and a grave side service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Greenmont Union Cemetery in Freeport Ohio at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fairfield Area Humane Society in her honor. Arrangements completed at Jerry Spears Funeral Home with Crematory, 2693 West Broad St. Columbus.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
