Joyce Jones
Lancaster - Joyce Kistler Jones, 82, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away on October 8,2019 surrounded by her family after a long struggle with Lewy Body Disease. Joyce was born on Marks Avenue in Lancaster on December 11, 1936 and was the daughter of Elijah and Aletha (Dupler) Kistler. She attended North School and graduated from Lancaster High School as a proud member of the Class of 1955 and the marching band which resulted in lifelong friendships with many classmates and band members. She attended Otterbein University and after two years earned a teaching certificate and became a teacher in the Columbus Public School System while attending Capital University and earning a Bachelors' Degree in Education in 1963. Joyce is survived by her husband of 57 years, David O. Jones, daughter Christine and son Jeffrey (Debbie) Jones, and sister, Carolyn Huddle, all of Lancaster. Grandsons, Adam (Ashley) Jones of Charlotte, NC, Brandon Jones of Denver, CO, and Jordan Myers of Columbus, OH. Sister-in-law, Mary Ann Jones of NYC, nieces and nephews. Joyce is a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lancaster and was active in the community. lunch ministry and the Alter Guild for many years. She was a member of Hospital Twig 14 and active with their annual Antique Show, Parent League, Froebel Club and the Wish Tree program, fulfilling Christmas Wishes for children for Maywood Mission. Joyce loved to travel, spend time with family, visit good restaurants and have a good time with friends and family. The family offers a special thank you to her Caregiver Laura, from Home Helpers and the staff of Fairhope Hospice.
Calling hours will be on Friday, October 11th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home and a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at the Funeral Home at 11:00 AM with calling hours one hour prior to the service. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to Otterbein University, Fairfield Heritage Association or Fairhope Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019