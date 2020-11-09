Joyce Marion
Lancaster - Joyce Marion, 81, of Lancaster, Ohio went to be with the Lord in paradise on November 3, 2020.
Joyce was born September 5, 1939 in McAndrews, KY to the late Laura Smith and William Mosley. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 60 years Berkley L. Marion, loving Stepfather Bascom Boone, grandparents Wayne and Hanna Smith, Clabe and Pricy "Maw" Mosley, son in Law Stanley Mancuso and great grandchild Kayli Marion.
Joyce was mother to three children, Julia (Marion) Mancuso, Alan Marion and Jill Marion; 7 grandchildren, Cori Neil, Jeremy Marion, Kelli Landis, Rodney Neil, Quinten Mancuso, Angela (Mancuso) and Zach Warf, Laura (Mancuso) and Chris Cox; two great grandchildren; Desmond Cox, Cadence Lee Marion.
Joyce appreciated her Kentucky roots and family very much. In 1971, Joyce became a born again Christian and member of the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church, where she was active in church ministry, chalk talks, and her "Follow Me" portrait depiction of Jesus. Joyce was an acclaimed artist, authored two books, and did silhouette creations. She also dabbled in dolls, fur bears and mural painting. As well, Joyce loved working with red clay. She was an outstanding decorator and worked as a Sales Association at Colonial Heights Furniture for many years. She was indeed a creative loving soul, known as "GRAM".
Viewing for Joyce will be at Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, 405 N. Columbus St, Lancaster Ohio 43130 from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church, 324 East St., Sugar Grove, Ohio 43155. Eulogy will be delivered by granddaughter Cori Neil. Services officiated by Reverend Tony Hudson. Burial will follow at Greenfield Township Cemetery on Rt 33.
We ask that all in attendance will please wear masks, respect social distancing and refrain from attendance if sick. A live stream of the service will take place on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home Facebook page.
Donations may be made in her memory to Columbus College of Art and Design.
To leave an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
.