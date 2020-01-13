|
Joyce Stiffler
Lancaster - Joyce A. Stiffler, 80, of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born on September 19, 1939 in Columbus to the late Horace E. and Alice L. (Burns) Kiplinger. Joyce served as an ordained minister for over 40 years. She was a retired Data Control Supervisor for BancOhio. Joyce cherished spending time with her family, was strong in her faith attending church regularly, and loved traveling and crocheting.
Joyce is survived by her children David Stiffler, Delbert (Diane) Stiffler, Debbie (Jeffrey) Brown, Leasa (Bart) Leach and Darren (Nancy) Stiffler; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and one on the way; brother Robert (Margaret) Kiplinger.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son Donald Michael Stiffler.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00PM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Ellis officiating. Interment will follow in Greenfield Twp Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00AM to the time of the service on Wednesday. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020