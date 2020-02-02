Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
1943 - 2020
Joyce VanScoy Obituary
Joyce VanScoy

Lancaster - Joyce J. VanScoy, 76, of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born on March 6, 1943 in Lancaster to the late Wilbur and Helen (Craiglow) Roby. Joyce retired from the Lancaster City Schools working in food service.

Joyce is survived by her children Michael (Kelly) VanScoy, Craig VanScoy, Jodi (Christopher) Norris; grandchildren Toni, Brita, Taylor, Preston, Haylea, Rachel, Koryne, Bailey, great grandchildren Jayce, Carter, Sophia, Lillie, Lawson, Nora, Declan; sisters Vicki Guthridge, Margo Roby, Tammy (Jon) Dawson; brother Wilbur "Buggs" (Carol) Roby II; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Daniel E. VanScoy, and sister Sue Evans.

Visitation will be from 10:00AM to 12:00PM on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00PM on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice 282 Sells Rd Lancaster in the memory of Joyce. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
