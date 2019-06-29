Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
1932 - 2019
Joyce Withem Obituary
Joyce Withem

Lancaster - Joyce M. Withem, age 87 of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born February 18, 1932 in New Salem, daughter of the late Hugh and Mildred (Vastine) Stevenson. Joyce was a bookkeeper, passionate gardener, and maker of friends. She was a devoted mother, daughter, wife, sister, and friend.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald T. Withem, of Lancaster; her sister, Beverly Aller, of Lancaster; her brother, Leroy Stevenson, of Thornville; and her parents, Hugh and Mildred Stevenson, of New Salem. She will be sorely missed by her sons, Jeff Withem, of Atlanta, GA and John Withem, of Columbus; and many relatives, friends, and neighbors.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Kermit Welty officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , for whom Joyce raised funds, or the FairHoPe Hospice & Palliative Care of Lancaster.

To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 29, 2019
