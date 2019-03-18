Joyce Woltz Kirkwood



Bremen - Our sister, Joyce Woltz Kirkwood, gave her heart and life to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and went to be with Him on Friday, March 15, 2019. Joyce was born October 7, 1938 in Bremen, Ohio. She was a graduate of Bremen Rushcreek Memorial High School, Class of 1956.



It seems that anyone who met Joyce was never able to forget her. She touched the lives of many people, especially her family. She accomplished many great things in her life, some of them were modeling, TV commercials, acting at the Pasadena Play House, and, of course, the great love of her life, animal rescue. She never met an animal she didn't love, wild or tame. She had five little dogs which she dearly loved and many cats. Joyce met and married the great Joe Kirkwood Jr. who was a golf professional and who also played the part of Joe Palooka in the movies and cartoon strip, and for a while had his own TV show. They were friends with many famous people.



Joyce and Joe built a bowling center in Studio City, California and later bought a bowling center in Porterville, CA. They also owned land in Kauai, Hawaii in the Princeville area.



Surviving are four sisters, Jeannette (Carl) Lecrone, June Kistler, Judy Woltz and Jerry (Jeff) Wood; nephews, Tracy (Amy) Lecrone, Glenn Kistler; and niece's, Mindy (Troy) Conner and Stephanie (Lief) Remington.



Deceased are her parents, Russell and Faye Woltz; brother, Michael Woltz; brother-in-law, Glenn Kistler; and niece, Rachael Seedyk.



At Joyce's request there will be no visiting hours and a private graveside service for the family only. Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary