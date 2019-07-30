Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Juanita "Tudy" Hyme


1933 - 2019
Juanita "Tudy" Hyme Obituary
Juanita "Tudy" Hyme

Lancaster - Juanita "Tudy" (Stollard) Hyme, 86, of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Crestview Manor. She was born on January 19, 1933 in Lancaster to the late Pearl and Delma (Phillips) Stollard. She was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church and Pine Lake Estates.

Tudy is survived by her sons Timothy (Donna) Hyme, Keith Hyme and Kris (LouAnn) Hyme; daughters Cynthia (Leland) Arledge and Donna Jean (Gary) Kilbarger; grandchildren Mike (Kim) Hyme, Shane (Jamie) Arledge, Jennifer (Clint) Donley, Megan (Josh) Danison, Rachel Hyme and Reba Hyme, Nathan and Annie Dienes; great grandchildren Brayden and Brock Arledge, Dalton and Gracie Lou Hyme, Cavin G. Danison; brother Allen "Pete" Stollard; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Tudy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years George H. Hyme, sons George "Mike" Hyme, William "Bill" Hyme; brothers Francis "Jim" Stollard, Gene Stollard, sister Bettie Stollard.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Daniel Fullen officiating. Burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the St. Mark Food Bank. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 30, 2019
