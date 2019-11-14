|
Juanita Iris Thomas
Troy - Juanita Iris Thomas, 96, formerly of Amanda, passed away November 13, 2019 at Troy Rehabilitation Center, 512 Crescent Drive, Troy, Ohio. Juanita was staunchly independent and persistently worked to maintain her home, along with her son Ernest, well into her 90s. She had resided in the Amanda area for nearly 60 years before dealing with the ravages of Alzheimer's which precipitated her move to Troy Center. She was a member of the First Church of God Lancaster, Ohio for many years and also a member of the First Church of God Circleville, Ohio. Juanita was the last surviving child of Ernest U. and Rebecca L. (Woodgeard) Griffith, born June 21, 1923 in South Bloomingville, Hocking County, Ohio and grew up helping with her parent's farm on Hamburg Road, Lancaster, Ohio, where she learned the virtues of hard work and her determination to always get the job done. She would often say "can't died in the poorhouse" when faced with a difficult task or in the face of adversity.Juanita is survived by sons Ernest E. Thomas III of Huber Heights; David E. Thomas of Huber Heights; Wayne (Gayle) Thomas Lancaster, Ohio; daughter Linda (Larry) Clemenson Norwich, Ohio; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and a special nephew L. David Griffith. She was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-laws Gwendolyn (Thomas) Lape, Opal (Albert) Drake, Ann Griffith, Mary (Robert) Lohnes; brothers and sisters-in-laws William (Norma) Griffith, Ernest Griffith, Wayne Griffith and Edgar Griffith and survived by sister-in-law Louise Griffith. Juanita was also preceded in death by her husband Ernest E. Thomas Jr. on December 16, 2002 to whom she married on April 14, 1946 and a Great-granddaughter Alexis Sutton in 2012. Visitation will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. at The First Church of God 732 East 6th Avenue, Lancaster, Ohio. Burial will be at the Forest Rose Cemetery. Reverend Steve Rauch officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate) or to The First Church of God Lancaster, Ohio would be appreciated. A luncheon in memory of Juanita will follow burial service at the First Church of God Fellowship Hall. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.org.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019