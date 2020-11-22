Juanita M. Francis
LANCASTER - Juanita M. Francis, 84 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Arbors of Carroll. Juanita was born on August 5, 1936 to the late William Fred and Ethel (McClelland) Snoke in Lancaster, Ohio.
She was retired from Fairfield Medical Center, where she worked mostly on the OB Floor with 30 years of service.
Juanita is survived by her sons, Rodney (Janice) Francis of Amanda, Ohio, Randy (Sherri Christian) Francis of Oakland, Ohio and Ron (Beth) Francis of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren, Taressa (Kyle) Freeland, Susan (Bob) Ellis, David (Abigail) Francis, Sara (Travis Kempton) Francis, Jordan (Victoria) Francis, Gabrielle (Reilly Linehan) Francis; great grandchildren, Blaine Holbrook, Dylan Francis, Taylor Freeland, Nola Francis, Margot Kempton and Katherine Ellis.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Warren E. "Corny" Francis.
Due to Covid, a private family funeral service will be held in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERLA HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMNBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Burial will be in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in her memory.
