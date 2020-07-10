1/1
Juanita M. Jenkins, age 83, of Carroll, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born November 15, 1936 in Portsmouth to the late Robert and Evelyn (Wiley) Rayburn. Juanita was a devoted housewife and mother. She loved her Lord and loved her family. Juanita was an active and vital member of First Baptist Church of Carroll. She would light up a room with her smile and always made you feel welcome. You could always find her in her kitchen. She was truly an angel and will be greatly missed by all. Juanita is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Arnold Jenkins; children, Teresa McDowell, Brain (Sandy) Jenkins, and Arnold Jr. (Cherri) Jenkins; son-in-law, Bob Langley; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; brothers, George, Harold, Steve, Tom, Jim, and John Rayburn; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by daughters, Tina Marie and Nina Faye; brothers, Robert, Royal, and Wayne Rayburn; sisters, Betty Whitt and Mary Ann Clark; and son-in-law, Doug McDowell. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Canal Winchester, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to First Baptist Church of Carroll or FairHoPe Hospice. Online condolences at

Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
