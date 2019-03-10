Judith A. Fortner



Thornville - Judith A. Fortner, 71, of Thornville, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born April 6, 1947 in Circleville, Ohio the daughter of Joseph and Florence (Stump) Johnston. She was a 1965 graduate of Laurelville High School and received her BA from Rio Grande College and MA from Ashland University. Judy was an elementary teacher for 35 years, predominantly at Berne Union Elementary School. Judy was an active member of Lancaster United Brethren Church where she volunteered as secretary, Bremen Senior Citizens and a volunteer at Fairfield Medical Center. She was active in many missionary organizations.



Judy is survived by her son, Ryan Fortner; daughter, Heather (Barry) Stiverson; grandchildren, Rylie Carithers and Emma Stiverson; brother, Terry (Paula) Johnston; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband , John F. Fortner on Nov. 11, 2016; and brothers, James and Michael.



A celebration of life memorial service will take place Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 3 PM in the Lancaster United Brethren in Christ Church with Rev. Greg Voight officiating.



Contributions may be made in Judy's memory to the Lancaster United Brethren Church, 1125 Pleasantville Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.