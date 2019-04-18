Services
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Lancaster - Judith R. Julian, 76, of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday April 16, 2019. Judith was born May 13, 1942 in Amanda, Ohio to the late Paul Maxwell Julian and Helen (Earhart) Julian.

She is survived by brother, Mike (Pam) Julian; sons, Tony and Tracy Lindsey, daughters, Teresa (Anthony) Ybarra and Sunday (Don E.) Smith; grandchildren, Ryan Lindsey, Michael Lindsey, John Spears, Jennifer Young, Isaac Lindsey, Joshua George and Grace Castle; 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents, sister, Roberta Kaumeyer, brothers, Joseph and John Julian.

Funeral services will be held 6:00 p.m. Friday at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. Friends may call 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019
