Lancaster - Judith Ann Stephens Miller passed away June 12, 2019, at Homestead Nursing Home due to complications from a stroke. Judie was born January 10, 1939, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Vye Repass (Billie) Milliken Stephens and Howard D. Stephens. She attended Columbus School for Girls until she moved to Lancaster. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1956 and earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in nursing from The Ohio State University.
Judie married Ronald Keith Miller in 1960. She worked for the Columbus City Public Health Department and as a nurse at Fairfield Medical Center (FMC). She also served as school nurse at Amanda/Stoutsville, Toledo, and University Heights Cleveland public school systems. Judie was an avid reader and was active in the Lancaster Arts and Civics Club where she performed in several children's plays. She was named an "Outstanding Woman in America" in 1976. She also served on the board and as Bargain Boutique store manager for FMC Twig 2. Judie's ministry to St. John's Episcopal Church included her service on the Altar Guild where she was appointed to the Daughters of the King Society. She also excelled in the kitchen and frequently provided meals to St. John parishioners and cooked for church events.
She is predeceased by her brother Hugh Stephens and in-laws U.S. Representative Clarence E. Miller and Helen Brown Miller. She is survived by husband Ronald Keith Miller; daughters Amy Miller (Thomas) Jackson of Bethesda, MD; Jennifer Jane (Barry) Rhonemus of Phoenix, AZ; son Navy Lieutenant Commander Drew Stephens (Amy) Miller of Evansville, IN; grandchildren Morgan (George) Carpenter, Connor (Olivia) Smith, Drew Smith, Grant Jackson, Aaron Gorman, Jacob Gorman, Mary Grace Jackson, Paige Miller; sister-in-law Gleva Stephens; and several nieces and cousins.
Caring Cremation™ through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home has taken place. A memorial service will be held July 6, 2019, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Lancaster at 1:30 pm. Family will greet visitors in the sanctuary at 12 noon on July 6. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judie's name to After School Programs of Lancaster, 620 Garfield Ave. Lancaster, Ohio, 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from June 17 to July 1, 2019