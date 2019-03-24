|
|
Judy Kay Landis
BALTIMORE - Judy Kay Landis, 74, died on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Homestead Care and Rehabilitation Center in Lancaster, Ohio. She was born on September 15, 1944, in Barberton, Ohio, to the late Rondo and Betty (Bugh) Long. She was a 1962 graduate of Liberty Union High School. She married William Muck on May 25, 1983, in Lancaster.
She worked as an office manager in Lancaster, Gahanna, and Baltimore for various doctor's offices throughout her life. She also served on the Baltimore Village Council for several years. She was a former member of the Unity Singers. She loved to go on cruises, go shopping and play penny slots at the casino with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, William Muck; sons, Christopher (Julia) Landis and Craig (Lisa) Landis; step children, Lisa (David) Squires, Brian Muck, Patrick Muck, Joseph (Mindy) Muck, Judy (Michael) Adair; grandchild, Miranda (Aaron) Robbins; step-grandchildren, PJ, Bridget, JD, Kyle, Madison, Zeke, Zara, Zaylor, Tyler, Skyler, Drew, Jacob, Aaron, Anna and Will; great grandchildren, Gannon, Nolan & Braxton; brothers, Robert (Mary) Long, Randy Long, Stephen Long and Dennis Long; sisters, Rhonda (Scott) Bova and Shelley Seifert and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Chad Landis, parents and brother-in-law, Pearl Seifert.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Thurston United Methodist Church with Rev. Phil Miller and Rev. David Bugh officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Baltimore, Ohio. Family and friends may visit Tuesday, from 4-8 p.m. at JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Thurston United Methodist Church, PO Box 64, Thurston, Ohio 43157.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019