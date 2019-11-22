|
Judy Lee Coyer Knotts
Huntsville - Judy Lee Coyer Knotts of Huntsville, OH, age 80, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus, her Savior, on November 19, 2019.
She was born on May 17, 1939, the daughter of the late Emmit L. Coyer and Minnie I. Hartman Coyer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Knotts, son, Charlie Budd, baby daughter, Karen Budd, and grandson, Jeffrey Budd. She was also preceded in death by five siblings, Emmit Junior Coyer, Doris Krichbaum, Carl Coyer, Carrie Ann Bradford, and Verna Owen.
She is survived by three sons, James (Cynthia) Budd III, Steven Budd, and Shawn Budd, all of Florida, 10 grandchildren, Danielle, Heather, Alyssa, Alan "AJ", Brock, Jessica, Emily, Preston, Natalie, and Daniel, and eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by four siblings, Floella "Toad" Krabill, of Bellefontaine, OH, Mary Lou Camper of Lakeview, OH, Kathy (Dick) Carpenter of West Mansfield, OH, and Jim Coyer of Lakeview, and numerous beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Judy was a Christian in good standing at the West Liberty Church of God and Russells Point Church of God. She loved her Family, and God, with her whole heart. She enjoyed curling up with her Bible and a cup of cappuccino, cooking and baking to share with family and friends, gardening, and fishing at the lake. In her younger years, Judy worked at the Ark Restaurant. She and her husband also owned the Town Trolley in Huntsville, OH for seven years.
Judy had graciously made arrangements to donate her body to The Ohio State University College of Medicine. A celebration of her life will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, December 7, 2019 with visitation one-hour prior at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview.
Memorial contributions may be given in her name to Wilson Hospice, 1083 Fairington Dr., Sidney, OH 45365.
