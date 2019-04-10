Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
Judy May McCutcheon


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judy May McCutcheon Obituary
Judy May McCutcheon

Junction City - Judy May McCutcheon, 75, of Junction City, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born October 20, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio.

Judy is survived by her husband, William Higgins McCutcheon Jr. whom she married June 29, 2000; daughters, Rhonda (Jeremy) Thompson and Becky (Nick) McDonald; step-daughter, Mary (Kirk) Moll; step-sons, William (Kimberly), Michael (Sherry), Tracy (Angie) and Marc (Tomeka) McCutcheon; 22 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Margret Lenard South; brothers, Jim, Howard and Butch South; sisters, Rita Terrell, Nancy Huff, Sue Turin and Bernadetta South.

A celebration of Judy's life will take place Friday, April 12th at 2 PM at Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. There will be a time of visiting with her family from 1 PM til 2 PM. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
