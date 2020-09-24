1/
Judy Shaeffer
Judy Shaeffer

Lancaster - Judy Shaeffer 78 of Lancaster passed away Sept. 23, 2020 at the Arbors of Carroll surrounded by family. Judy was a loving mom and grandma to five children and many grandkids. She was a homemaker and worked many years hanging wallpaper all over Lancaster with her good friend Pat Wilfing. Judy's greatest hope was that everyone would come to know Jesus. Judy now is in paradise.

Judy is survived by her five children, Sherrie (John) Altman, Karen Wyne, Duke (Kelly) Shaeffer, Doug (Cheryl) Shaeffer, Molly (Chris) Mathias; brothers, Ron (Milta) Agin, Sam (Jerri) Agin; sister, Martha (Keith) Riggins; many grandkids; great-grandkids; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Shaeffer; parents, Howard and Mary Jane Agin; sister, Danni Wallace; and son-in-law, Dick Wyne.

Caring Cremation ™ has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. A private memorial service for Judy will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in Judy's memory to Wildermuth Memorial Church, 3405 Carroll Eastern Rd Carroll, OH 43112.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
