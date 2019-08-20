|
|
Judy Willoughby
Baltimore - Judy Ann Willoughby of Baltimore went to be with the Lord August 12, 2019. She was born March 16, 1946 and raised in Tyler, Texas. She graduated Robert E Lee High School in 1964. She served in the Navy and was stationed at the Pentagon during the Vietnam War. Known affectionately as "Judy from the Post Office," she retired from the Pickerington Post Office with over 38 years of service in 2009. She was the first and has been the only female Commander of the American Legion Post 283 in Pickerington, OH and was past Commander of the 8th District. Many will remember the Commander's Breakfast. In addition to her love for the American Legion she had a great compassion for the Developmentally Disabled of Fairfield county for which she held a monthly dance. She was a charter member of the Weekend Cruisers car club of Baltimore. She was also an avid volunteer for many local organizations. Judy enjoyed cooking, traveling, bingo and bowling. She attended St. Joseph's church in Sugar Grove, OH and a mass will be held in her honor on Tuesday, August 20th at noon. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Julia Thompson and husband, Floyd Willoughby. She is survived by her loving daughters, Kim Willoughby, Julia "Kay" Foltz (Ralph McCray) and Michelle (Dan) Carpenter; her grandchildren, Emma (Lucas) Moore, Erica Foltz, Daniel Carpenter II and Autumn Carpenter; her dear friend and travel companion, Ed Tiffenthaler and many nieces and nephews. Thanks to the staff at the Pickering House and Fairhope Hospice for their compassion and professionalism. A cremation has taken place at Day Funeral Service. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at American Legion Post 283 in Pickerington, OH on August 25, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019