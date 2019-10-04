Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy (Henderson) Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy (Henderson) Wright Obituary
Judy Wright (Henderson)

Judy Wright (Henderson) laid to rest on Tuesday, Oct. 1 2019.

She has joined her loving husband Stephan G Wright along with Mother and Father. Elizabeth N Henderson and Kenneth E Henderson. She leaves behind daughter Heather and husband Thomas Ellis along with grandchildren Shelbi and Thomas Canter, Davis Wright, William Wright and Jade Wright, Zander and Trenton Ellis, and great granddaughter Harley Ann Canter. She also leaves behind a sister and brother Kathy Henderson and Kenneth Henderson Jr. Along with nieces and nephews.

She has had a long journey in life from working at Lancaster Glass to becoming a STNA and taking care of others. She was very proud of her family and very proud of Harley. She will be missed dearly.

Memorial Service at a later date.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.