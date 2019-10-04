|
Judy Wright (Henderson)
Judy Wright (Henderson) laid to rest on Tuesday, Oct. 1 2019.
She has joined her loving husband Stephan G Wright along with Mother and Father. Elizabeth N Henderson and Kenneth E Henderson. She leaves behind daughter Heather and husband Thomas Ellis along with grandchildren Shelbi and Thomas Canter, Davis Wright, William Wright and Jade Wright, Zander and Trenton Ellis, and great granddaughter Harley Ann Canter. She also leaves behind a sister and brother Kathy Henderson and Kenneth Henderson Jr. Along with nieces and nephews.
She has had a long journey in life from working at Lancaster Glass to becoming a STNA and taking care of others. She was very proud of her family and very proud of Harley. She will be missed dearly.
Memorial Service at a later date.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019