Julia A. (Mondhank) Shaner
Lancaster - Julia A. (Mondhank) Shaner, age 83 of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Fairhope Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., Lancaster, Ohio.
She was born on March 23, 1936 to the late Chester and Birdella (Lizer) Mondhank in Lancaster, Ohio. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Julia is survived by her son, Michael (Ann) Shaner; grandchildren, James Shaner, Jenna (Chris) Seward, David Smith, Krista Smith and Julia Smith; and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all of her siblings; daughter, Melanie Smith; and daughter-in-law, Wanda Shaner.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. Columbus Street, Lancaster, OH 43130 with Rev. Dr. Brian Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster. Friends may call before the service from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in Julia's name to Fairhope Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020