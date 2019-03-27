|
|
Julia A. "Judy" Strawn
LANCASTER - Julia "Judy" A. Strawn 76 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Homestead Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. She was born in Fairmont, West Virginia on October 3, 1942.
She retired as a beautician and the owner and operator of Changes Beauty Salon. She was a member of Maple Street United Methodist Church, Chairing several past committees at Maple Street United Methodist Church, charter member of the Bloom-Carroll Lions Club, Past President, Past District Governor and received the high honored Melvin Jones Award.
Judy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Earl H. "Butch" Strawn; aunts, uncles and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Allen Strawn, parents, Edward and Eleanor Phillips, Sr. and brother, Edward Phillips, Jr.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Maple Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Kevin Chambers officiating. The Lions memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday at the church prior to the service. Inurnment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Friends may visit Friday from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the church. Caring Cremation ® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130.
Memorial gifts may be given to Maple Street United Methodist Church, 438 E. Wheeling St., Lancaster, Ohio 43130, FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or Pilot Dogs, 625 West Town St., Columbus, Ohio 43125.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019