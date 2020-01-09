|
Julia Ellen Drake Alfred
Millersport - Julia Ellen Drake Alfred, age 74, of Millersport, died January 8th, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Columbus to the late James and Ruth Drake, on Aug. 29, 1945. Julia was an amazing mother and teacher in the Walnut Twp. Local Schools teaching 5th and 6th grade. She graduated from OSU and also obtained her Masters Degree from Marygrove College. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Julia is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Andrew G. Alfred; daughters, Ann (Michael) Nagle and Lisa (Corey) Callahan; grandchildren, Morgan, Katie, Drew, and Juvenson Callahan and Olivia and Lindsey Nagle; and brother, Dr. James A. (Magali) Drake.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 5133 Walnut Rd Buckeye Lake, OH 43008, officiated by Fr. William A. Hritsko. A committal service will follow at Forest Rose Cemetery following Mass. Family and friends may call at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, 405 N Columbus St. Lancaster, OH 43130 on Sunday, from 1PM until 4PM. The family strongly suggests in lieu of flowers, donations in Julia's name can be made to Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway Floor 4, New York, NY 10006. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020