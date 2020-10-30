1/1
June Rose Burns
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Rose Burns

Covington, KY - June Rose Burns (nee Long), 93 of Covington, Kentucky, formerly of Logan and Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Rosedale Green in Covington, Kentucky. Born May 31, 1927 in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Julia (Bronco) Long.

June was an elementary school teacher and loved to be around children. She was an avid golfer and loved to bowl. She was a serious bridge player, enjoyed mastering puzzles and water aerobics. She enjoyed reading and travel.

June is survived by two sons, Dave (Nancy Zink) Burns of Independence, KY and Jeff (Sheila) Burns of Logan, OH; one daughter, Pam (Jeff) Sholl of Bremen, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Jason (Jill) Sholl, Ben (Sarah) Sholl, Jesse (TJ) Anderson, Sarah (Aaron) Powell, Kristen (Bryson) Wheeler and Kendall and Mackenzie Burns; and twelve great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband, William Jesse Burns (1990); one brother, Ralph Long and one sister, Norma Shaw. A private graveside memorial service will be held at New Fairview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum-Good Hope Twp., Hocking County, Ohio, at a later date. Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home-Logan, Ohio. Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved