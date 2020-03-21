Services
Justin Douglas VanFossen

Justin Douglas VanFossen Obituary
Justin Douglas VanFossen

Washington Court House - Justin Douglas VanFossen, infant son of Jason Douglas and Andrea Marie Ostgaard VanFossen of Washington Court House, Ohio, entered this world Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 8:42 p.m. at Mount Carmel Grove City Medical Center and departed this life Friday, March 20, 2020, at 12:29 a.m.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sandra Adams Ostgaard in June 2019.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his maternal grandfather, John C. Ostgaard of Dayton and paternal grandparents, Elson and Mary Konkler VanFossen of Rushville, Ohio and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020
