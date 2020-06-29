Karen Bowers
Lancaster - Karen E. Bowers, 74, of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born on June 10, 1946 to Kenneth and Bernice Gearhart in Chillicothe, OH. Karen graduated from Frankfort High School and Riverside Nursing School. She worked for Columbus Community College for 46 years as a Nursing Professor.
Karen is survived by her husband of 48 years Robert; daughter Robbi (Rob) Schwinn, Beth (Andrew) Shalosky and Aaron (Megan) Bowers. Grandkids Rayonna Eaton, Kayla Bowers, Alexa Bowers, Paige Bowers, A.J. Bowers, Kilee Schwinn, Kamerion Manley, Sebastian Shalosky, 3 great grandkids; sister Judy (Gary) Cunningham and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, and one nephew.
Karen was always friendly with everyone and was a shining light for all her nursing students. She will be greatly missed by her bowling friends they always had fun traveling to tournaments. She has no pain now she is home with her parents and grandparents looking down on all of us.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the Sheridan Funeral Home. We will be practicing Social Distancing and Health Protocol. A Private Service will be held by the family. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.