|
|
Karen Congrove
Lancaster - Karen Sue Congrove (75) of Lancaster Ohio, passed away April 23, 2020 at OSU Medical Center. She was born to the late Wayne and Ruby Fetherolf on September 1, 1944 in Lancaster Ohio. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1960 and faithfully served as one for the remainder of her life. Karen graduated from Circleville High School in 1962. She married the love her life Gene Congrove in 1963 in Circleville where they started their life together. They shared the last 48 years together in Lancaster. She was a baker at Big Bear and Giant Eagle bakeries for 35 years. Karen was a loving and devoted wife who loved her family and her many friends. She abounded in good deeds and acts of kindness towards others. No doubt like everyone that has the incredible fortune to have a loving and amazing wife, mom, and grandma, we are so thankful to have had her in our lives. We wanted anyone who reads this to know why we feel she was so special and will remain an intricate part of our hearts and lives. Karen was as beautiful inside as she was outside. She led the way in loving others and showed us that what we did for others was as an important endeavor as was what we did to earn our living perhaps even more important. She baked for a living and the customers of her bakeries that took her baked goods home and enjoyed them with their families may have never known that she cared about them and that they had something that would make their day more special. For us - her family and friends - we tasted her love in every bite. She smiled as she saw all of us happy enjoying her loving hard work. Every aspect of her life was marked by her kindness and love. She seemed tireless in her efforts and amazingly never complained even when she faced incredibly hard surgeries. She only thought of us and making sure we were cared for. The simple things in life gave her great joy. Wife, Mom, Grandma - you are and will always be missed because what we learned from you. We delighted in loving you back. We will honor your memory all of our days by loving the way you showed us and the way we have come to be happy living our lives. Thank you for loving us. We are forever in your debt and you will forever be in our hearts. She is survived by: husband Gene; children Tresa (Jim) Steiner of Thornville OH and Tony (Leslie) Congrove of Henderson NV; grandchildren Jared and Jordan Greene, Ethan and Katie Congrove, Samantha (Chris) Tyrrell, Jimi and Derick Steiner, and Ella and Lila Murdock; great-grandchildren Jaden and Jaxon Greene, and Hailey, Chris and Owen Tyrrell; her siblings Ruth Parker, David Fetherolf, and Nada Bauer; and many nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters Ardith Fetherolf and Norma Selvage. A memorial service will be held virtually on Saturday May 2, 2020 at 2:00PM through ZOOM Video Communication sign in number 99489564344 contact family/freinds for password. Flowers and Condolences can be sent via the tribute page on the Edwards Funeral Service Website.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020