Karen G. Moyer-Swyers
LANCASTER - Karen G. Moyer-Swyers 75 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away October 29, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.
She worked in retail sales for Anchor Hocking Glass Corp. Stores and later became the humane resource director for Anchor Hocking Glass Corp. where she retired from.
Karen attended Grace United Church of Christ, volunteered for Fairfield Medical Center at the ER and the South Entrance. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports, loved her flowers, the OSU Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and was an avid golfer in her earlier years.
Karen is survived by her husband of 30 years, Terry; daughters, Krystal Swyers of Columbus, Ohio, Kerri (Roger) Minton of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Kelli (John Hansley) Swyers of Lancaster, Ohio, Kourtnie Swyers of Swengel, Pennsylvania and Kendra (David) Roby II of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren, Aryn Daniels, Trevor Roby, Kamden Schlief, Lauren Johnston, David Roby III, Traden Roby, Noah McColaugh, Brett Minton and Brendon Minton; sister, Jane (Don) Graf of Lancaster, Ohio; special friends, Phyllis Mirgon of Sugar Grove, Ohio and Terry Swinehart of Millersport, Ohio; nephew, Steve (Tracy) Graf; in-laws, Patty (Marty) Broyles and Loretta (Fred) Swyers; great nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burt and Gerry Moyer, brother, Phil Moyer and sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and John F. Hart.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCATSER, OHIO 43130 with Pastor Matthew Nihiser officiating. Caring Cremation® to follow. A private inurnment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster, Ohio. Friends may visit 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Social distancing and COVID protocol practices will be observed.
Memorial gifts may be given to the American Diabetes Association
, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
