Karen George Kirchof
Durham, NC - Karen George Kirchof, an alumna, former teacher and women's athletic director at Lancaster High School died in the presence of loved ones on June 20, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina after a swift but strong battle with cancer. She was 66.
Karen was a native of Lancaster, Ohio and a member of Lancaster High School's class of 1971. Upon graduation, Karen attended Bowling Green State University earning a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education in 1975. She also went on to earn a Master of Arts in Education in 1983 from Western Carolina University located in Cullowhee, North Carolina.
In her professional life, Karen was an accomplished academic and mentor. After 28 years of service she retired from her position as the Assistant Dean of the Nicholas School of the Environment's Career and Professional Development Office at Duke University.
"Karen has been the cornerstone of career services for students for nearly three decades," Duke University said in an article announcing Karen's retirement in 2017. "Karen has built a team around her that has shepherded nearly every student who has come through the doors of the Nicholas School."
After leaving BGSU, Karen returned to the Glass City in 1976 to take a position as the physical education and health teacher at Lancaster High School. She was later promoted to women's athletic director of the Golden Gales until leaving the position to pursue her master's in 1980.
With her master's in hand, Karen landed a job at Wake Technical Community College located in Raleigh, North Carolina in 1983 where she worked until taking an internship at Duke in 1990.
Karen was known for her big heart and as an active member of the community. She frequently volunteered to take therapy dogs to visit patients at the Duke Medical Center.
In her free time, Karen enjoyed golfing, cheering on her beloved Duke Blue Devils and Cleveland Browns, as well as hikes through the woods with her loyal dog Chief. She had a passion for surf fishing in the Outer Banks, North Carolina where she competed in the Nags Head Surf Fishing Club Annual Invitational Tournament. As a member of an all-women fishing team, The Twisted Blues Sisters, Karen and her teammates were crowned champions of the ladies division in 2013 and 2018.
Karen is survived by her husband Randy Kirchof (Hillsborough, NC) and dog Chief. Other survivors include mother Nancy Frick (Lancaster, OH), stepmother Letha George (Lancaster, OH), brothers Steve and Candi George (Nags Head, NC), Kevin and Temple George (Columbus, OH), step brothers Dick and Jean Frick (Haskell, NJ), Larry and Marci Frick (Nicholasville, KY) David and Julie Frick (Lancaster, OH), Greg and Chris Kuhn (Lancaster, OH), stepsister Bev Becker (Pataskala, OH). Brothers-in-law Steve and Maggie Kirchof (Orlando, FL), Kurt and Nancy Kirchof (Houston, TX) and Pete and Pam Kirchof (Wilton, CT). She has many nieces and nephews scattered throughout the country. She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert George Jr. and Stepfather, Paul Frick Jr.
A celebration of life will be held on July 13, 2019 at the St. John's Espiscopal Church located at 134 N Broad St. Calling hours will begin at 10:00 A.M. followed by the service at 11:00 A.M. A reception to follow at the Lancaster Country Club located at 3100 Country Club Rd.
Donations can be made to the Connection Pet Therapy Program, Harcum House, 1147 E Main St. Suite B, Lancaster, OH 43130. As well as the Hock Family Pavilion, 4023 N Roxboro Rd. Durham, NC 27704.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 30, 2019