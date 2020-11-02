1/
Karen L. Casey
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen L. Casey

Lancaster - Karen L. (Messner) Casey passed away at her home on Saturday, October 31st, 2020. A loving and devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and Registered Nurse, Karen was adored by many and considered an inspiration to all who knew her.

Karen was born December 19th, 1959 in Marion, Ohio to Paul and Marilyn (Wood) Messner and is a graduate of Lancaster High School class of 1978. In 1985 she married the love of her life, Wendell Casey, and later obtained her Associate degree in Nursing from Hocking College pursuing her passion of becoming a Registered Nurse (RN). As an RN, Karen spent most of her professional career working at the Fairfield Medical Center Labor and Delivery unit (Lancaster, Ohio) where she highly enjoyed helping share the gift of life with countless expectant mothers during her 28-year career.

Karen is survived by her mother, Marilyn Messner; her husband, Wendell Casey; her children, Kilea (Kurtis) Waite, Kelsey Casey, and Korey (Tara) Casey; her grandchildren, Rilea Waite, Ryder Waite, and Rhemi Waite; her twin brother Kevin (Cathy) Messner, her sister Kathy (Ralph) Holland, and brother Kyle (Kim) Messner; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Messner.

Friends and family may call at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home in Lancaster, Ohio on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 from 2-4PM & 6-8PM. A Private Service will be held on Friday with burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ohio State University James Cancer Research Center or St. Peters Lutheran Church in Lancaster, Ohio.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved