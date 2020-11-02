Karen L. Casey



Lancaster - Karen L. (Messner) Casey passed away at her home on Saturday, October 31st, 2020. A loving and devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and Registered Nurse, Karen was adored by many and considered an inspiration to all who knew her.



Karen was born December 19th, 1959 in Marion, Ohio to Paul and Marilyn (Wood) Messner and is a graduate of Lancaster High School class of 1978. In 1985 she married the love of her life, Wendell Casey, and later obtained her Associate degree in Nursing from Hocking College pursuing her passion of becoming a Registered Nurse (RN). As an RN, Karen spent most of her professional career working at the Fairfield Medical Center Labor and Delivery unit (Lancaster, Ohio) where she highly enjoyed helping share the gift of life with countless expectant mothers during her 28-year career.



Karen is survived by her mother, Marilyn Messner; her husband, Wendell Casey; her children, Kilea (Kurtis) Waite, Kelsey Casey, and Korey (Tara) Casey; her grandchildren, Rilea Waite, Ryder Waite, and Rhemi Waite; her twin brother Kevin (Cathy) Messner, her sister Kathy (Ralph) Holland, and brother Kyle (Kim) Messner; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Messner.



Friends and family may call at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home in Lancaster, Ohio on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 from 2-4PM & 6-8PM. A Private Service will be held on Friday with burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ohio State University James Cancer Research Center or St. Peters Lutheran Church in Lancaster, Ohio.









