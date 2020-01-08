|
Karen R. (Ebert) Sells
Lancaster - Karen R. (Ebert) Sells, 61, died on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Fairhope Hospice in Lancaster, Ohio. She was born July 27, 1958 to Russell and Freda (Mace) Ebert. She was a 1976 graduate of Lancaster High School and attended Ohio State school of Cosmetology. She later established 'Salon 22' with her longtime friend and business partner, Richard Townsend (deceased). Karen loved the outdoors, especially sunny days at the pool or on the seashore. She was a great cook and enjoyed sharing her beautiful home with friends and family. She loved traveling and her dogs. Karen had a great sense of humor and a sparkle in her eyes for life.
Above all else, her pride and greatest accomplishment in this life was her beloved son, Zac. Their love and devotion for one another was something to behold and will help sustain him through this tremendously difficult loss. Karen is preceded in death by her father, Russell V. Ebert and mother, Freda J. Utt (Ebert). She is survived by her longtime companion, Christopher McClellan; son, Zacariah Sells (Alexandria Noelle Mathias); brothers, Vernon (Linda) Ebert, Danny (Diane) Ebert; sister, Carol Susanne Stoughton (Ebert); dear friends, Joann Justus and Cheryl Powers; many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Cremation has taken place at Day funeral service and per Karen's request, there will be no funeral service. Family and friends and others whose lives Karen touched will gather Saturday, January 11 at 2p.m. at her home, 3721 Logan-Thornville Rd NE in Rushville, Ohio to share and support one another in a celebration of the gift that was her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fairhope Hospice
"And now we begin to remember not just that you died, but that you lived - - -
- - - and that your life gave us memories too beautiful to forget."
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020