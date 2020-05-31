Dr. Karl William Kumler
BALTIMORE - Dr. Karl William Kumler, beloved father, husband, and grandfather ("Pops"), passed away peacefully at home on May 27, 2020. Born October 19, 1940 to Florence White Kumler and Karl Warner Kumler in Baltimore, Ohio, Karl lived in Bexley for most of his school years, graduating from Bexley High School in 1959. A skilled athlete and relentless competitor, Karl continued his football career at The Ohio State University on a football scholarship, where he also was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He would count many close, lifelong friends among his high school, college, and medical school classmates. After graduating with a B.Sc. in pre-medicine, Karl continued his studies at the OSU School of Medicine, earning an M.D. in 1967. He completed his orthopedic residency at Mount Carmel, where he stayed as an attending on the teaching faculty and in private practice. He was a physician leader at Mount Carmel and in Columbus holding many positions, including Medical Staff President. In his spare time, he enjoyed tennis, basketball, fishing, sailing, hunting, and cooking breakfast for family and guests.
Karl especially enjoyed spending time on the family farm where he raised cattle, picked wild berries for homemade pies, became an amateur beekeeper, tapped trees to make maple syrup, and taught his four children the values of hard work, family, and determination. His love, guidance, support, and integrity touched all whom he knew and provided the springboard for his children's well being.
He is survived by his sister, Wavalene "Jinx" Tong; his children, Bill (Ellen) and Lori (Hans) who both reside in Ohio, Katie (Matt) who reside in Massachusetts; and Kevin (Keara) who reside in New Jersey; and 12 grandchildren. His wife, Martha Allen Kumler, and his parents, Florence and Karl, preceded Karl in death.
A memorial service is planned for summer 2021.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Karl's memory may be made to Camp O-AT-KA to support scholarships for deserving boys to have a wonderful camp experience who may not otherwise be able to attend. Please send to Camp O-AT-KA, PO Box 239, Sebago, ME 04029.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
BALTIMORE - Dr. Karl William Kumler, beloved father, husband, and grandfather ("Pops"), passed away peacefully at home on May 27, 2020. Born October 19, 1940 to Florence White Kumler and Karl Warner Kumler in Baltimore, Ohio, Karl lived in Bexley for most of his school years, graduating from Bexley High School in 1959. A skilled athlete and relentless competitor, Karl continued his football career at The Ohio State University on a football scholarship, where he also was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He would count many close, lifelong friends among his high school, college, and medical school classmates. After graduating with a B.Sc. in pre-medicine, Karl continued his studies at the OSU School of Medicine, earning an M.D. in 1967. He completed his orthopedic residency at Mount Carmel, where he stayed as an attending on the teaching faculty and in private practice. He was a physician leader at Mount Carmel and in Columbus holding many positions, including Medical Staff President. In his spare time, he enjoyed tennis, basketball, fishing, sailing, hunting, and cooking breakfast for family and guests.
Karl especially enjoyed spending time on the family farm where he raised cattle, picked wild berries for homemade pies, became an amateur beekeeper, tapped trees to make maple syrup, and taught his four children the values of hard work, family, and determination. His love, guidance, support, and integrity touched all whom he knew and provided the springboard for his children's well being.
He is survived by his sister, Wavalene "Jinx" Tong; his children, Bill (Ellen) and Lori (Hans) who both reside in Ohio, Katie (Matt) who reside in Massachusetts; and Kevin (Keara) who reside in New Jersey; and 12 grandchildren. His wife, Martha Allen Kumler, and his parents, Florence and Karl, preceded Karl in death.
A memorial service is planned for summer 2021.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Karl's memory may be made to Camp O-AT-KA to support scholarships for deserving boys to have a wonderful camp experience who may not otherwise be able to attend. Please send to Camp O-AT-KA, PO Box 239, Sebago, ME 04029.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 31, 2020.