Karlyann Shellabarger
Amanda - Karlyann J. Shellabarger, age 9 of Amanda, passed away peacefully in her mother's arms Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus. She was born May 18, 2011 in Columbus, the daughter of Alicia (Herschel Green) Adkins. She was a student at Amanda-Clearcreek where she had just finished the second grade. Our Angel Karlyann, "Karbug" was always the happiest child with an infectious smile. She loved playing with cards and dinosaurs and loved being a princess. Karlyann was everyone's "Sassy" girl.

She is survived by her parents, Alicia and Herschel; siblings, Gavyn, Adyson, Big Sissy Bri, Melissa, Leah, and Ellie; grandparents, Tom Behmer, of Amanda and Karla Behmer, of Canal Winchester; great grandma Patricia Kunkler, of Lancaster; second mom and nurse, Marguerite Cissoko, of Columbus; uncles, Chris (Ashley) Adkins, of Lancaster and Joey (Kelly) Adkins, of KY; many great aunts and uncles, cousins, and many friends including her best friend, Ren; her teacher, Miss Tammy Icenhour.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, 111 West Main St., Amanda with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. The service will also be shared via Facebook Live for those who can't attend. Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville. Friends may call from 3-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tree Church, 721 N. Memorial Dr., Lancaster, OH 43130.

Karlyann's family would like to thank her team of caregivers of the past nine years at NCH, especially our pulmonary team on H8B, Drs. Jayanthi, Shell, Noritz, Sribnick and Wood.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
