Katherine Burnside
Amanda - Katherine D. Burnside, age 100 of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Lanfair Center in Lancaster. She was born October 25, 1919 in Amanda, daughter of the late Homer and Olive (Fosnaugh) Todd. She and her husband, Bill owned Adena Ridge Campground in Lancaster for many years. She loved travelling to many states where she and her husband square danced. Kathy was a member of the Eastern Star, and First United Methodist Church in Lancaster.
She is survived by her son, Gary (Evelyn) Burnside, of Galion; grandson, Eric (Jeana) Burnside, of Lancaster; great grandchildren, Katie and Nathan Burnside; sisters, Pauline Smith, of Dublin and Barbara (Bill) Lama, of Lancaster; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her busband, William "Bill" Burnside; brothers, Dayton, Harold and Chuck Todd.
In light of the Covid-19 situation, a graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. , Monday, July 13, 2020 at Amanda Township Cemetery with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Arrangements are in care of the Taylor-Theller Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lancaster-Fairfield County Charity Newsies, P.O. Box 1443, Lancaster, OH 43130.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the Heroes at the Lanfair Center and FairHoPe Hopice.
