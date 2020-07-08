Katheryn Cook
Lancaster - Katheryn Cook, nee Stepto, 86, of Lancaster and formerly of Thornville, passed away on July 8, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1934 to the late John and Stella Stepto in Marmet, WV.
Katheryn was a long time member of Millersport United Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, and loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeanette (Mark) Sink of Lancaster, OH; sons, Gregory (Pam) Cook of Lancaster, OH, and Mark and Matt Cook both of Thornville, OH; seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren; and sisters, Emogene Simms of Langsville, OH, and Stella Butts of Tallahassee, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Josephine Clark, John Stepto, Lucille Hedell, Andrew Stepto, Maggie Nelson, Vera Stepto, David Stepto, and Michael Stepto.
A graveside service will be held at Millersport Cemetery on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 AM. Arrangements have taken place through the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME.
Memorial Gifts may be given in Katheryn's name to Hospice of Central Ohio
at: https://www.hospiceofcentralohio.org/donate/
