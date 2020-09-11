1/
Kathryn Tucker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn Tucker

Lancaster - Kathryn "Katie" Doreen Tucker age 90, of Lancaster, passed away September 8th, 2020 at Alter Care of Canal Winchester. She was born to the late William and Ruth (Beekman) Lansing on December 8th, 1929 in Pike County, Ohio. She was an avid fan of art and would create beautiful water color and oil paintings for all to enjoy. She was awarded a red and blue ribbon at the Fairfield County Fair for being such a talented artist.

She is survived by her son, Steven E. Tucker; grandchildren, Stephanie Lynn (Andrew) Barnes, Terra Jean (Clara) Tucker; great grandchildren, ZoeGrace Barnes, EllieGrace Barnes and Kataryna Tucker.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Tucker; sons, William Clay Tucker, Donald Brice Tucker; good friend, Carl Engle.

Caring Cremation® has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory. A graveside service will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved