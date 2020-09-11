Kathryn Tucker
Lancaster - Kathryn "Katie" Doreen Tucker age 90, of Lancaster, passed away September 8th, 2020 at Alter Care of Canal Winchester. She was born to the late William and Ruth (Beekman) Lansing on December 8th, 1929 in Pike County, Ohio. She was an avid fan of art and would create beautiful water color and oil paintings for all to enjoy. She was awarded a red and blue ribbon at the Fairfield County Fair for being such a talented artist.
She is survived by her son, Steven E. Tucker; grandchildren, Stephanie Lynn (Andrew) Barnes, Terra Jean (Clara) Tucker; great grandchildren, ZoeGrace Barnes, EllieGrace Barnes and Kataryna Tucker.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Tucker; sons, William Clay Tucker, Donald Brice Tucker; good friend, Carl Engle.
