Kathy Bailey
Lancaster - Kathy Bailey of Lancaster, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 18, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born on November 15, 1935 to William and Donna Belle Gibson in Evarts KY.
While attending Berea College she met the love of her life, Dempsey Bailey. They were married on December 18, 1954.
Kathy was a retired teacher from Lancaster City Schools. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, playing dominoes, BINGO, camping, square dancing and her flower gardens. She was a member of Fairfield Christian Church, Olivedale Senior Citizens Center and Retired Teachers' Association. She had many friends and enjoyed the time and laughter she shared with them.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dempsey Bailey; children Mindy (Aaron) Nelson of Lancaster, Audrea (Tony) Saucedo of San Antonio TX, and Chris (Kathy) Bailey of Lancaster; grandchildren Miranda (Robert Adams) Nelson, Alexis Nelson, Cassady Allen, Anthony Saucedo, Jake Saucedo, Jordan (Maranda) Bailey, Tyler (Kelly) Bailey; 7 great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Lucille Smith.
She is preceded in death by her parents and 9 siblings.
By her request, Caring Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster OH, 43130 at 12:00 PM. Friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to the in Kathy's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 26, 2019