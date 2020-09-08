Kathy Jackson
Sugar Grove - Kathy L. Jackson, age 65 of Sugar Grove, passed away on September 8, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on October 8, 1954 in Lancaster. Kathy was a current member of Wildermuth Memorial Church, as well as a past member of Zion, Oakland, and Sugar Grove United Methodist Churches.
Kathy is survived by her husband, David Jackson; children, Jessica (Ian) Sargent, John (Angie) Jackson, and Jillian (Mark) Weber; 18 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; siblings, Ron (Chris) Chaney, Roger Chaney, Diana (Darwin) Nigh, Bill (Rhonda) Bitler, Greg (Vickie) Boyd, Brenda Corn, and Warren Bitler.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Esther (Deyo) Chaney, and Paul and Stella (Johnson) Bitler.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Sheridan Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. Friday until the time of service. We will be practicing social distancing and requiring masks be worn.
