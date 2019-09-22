Services
Katie S. Tokuda


1928 - 2019
Katie S. Tokuda Obituary
Katie S. Tokuda

LANCASTER - Katie S. Tokuda 91 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her residence. She was an executive secretary for the US Government.

She is survived by her nephew, David (Linda) Tokuda of Lancaster, Ohio and several other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and a brother.

A thank you from the family goes to the staff of FairHoPe Hospice for their love and care of Katie.

Caring Cremation® is being handled by the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

Memorial gifts may be given to The Samaritan Center, 228 W. Hubert Ave., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in her memory.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
