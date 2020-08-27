1/
Kay Shover
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay Shover

Lancaster - Kay Shover age 83, of Lancaster Ohio, passed away August 26th, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born to the late William and Rheada (Whittington) Ford on February 28th, 1937 in Thornville. She was a retired book keeper for Glasfloss Industries. She will be dearly missed by many.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Shover; sons, Thomas (Leslie) Shover, Robert (Kalyn) Shover, James (Paula) Shover; grandchildren, Christina Shover, Tim Shover, Camoran (Ashley) Shover, Gracie and Jaxson Shover; brothers, Albert (Peg) Ford, Robert (Jan) Ford, Steven (Sandy) Ford, Roger Ford; sister, Brenda (Chuck) Vesserly; friend, Kalyn LeCrone; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents

Caring Cremation® has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorials can be sent to the National M.S. Society, P.O. Box 91891 Washington DC 20090. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved