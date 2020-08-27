Kay Shover
Lancaster - Kay Shover age 83, of Lancaster Ohio, passed away August 26th, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born to the late William and Rheada (Whittington) Ford on February 28th, 1937 in Thornville. She was a retired book keeper for Glasfloss Industries and active in the Millersport Senior Citizens. She will be dearly missed by many.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Shover; sons, Thomas (Leslie) Shover, Robert (Kalyn) Shover, James (Paula) Shover; grandchildren, Christina Shover, Tim Shover, Camoran (Ashley) Shover, Gracie and Jaxson Shover; brothers, Albert (Peg) Ford, Robert (Jan) Ford, Steven (Sandy) Ford, Roger Ford; sister, Brenda (Chuck) Vesserly; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents
Caring Cremation® has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorials can be sent to the National M.S. Society, P.O. Box 91891 Washington DC 20090. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com